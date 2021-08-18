Amon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,240.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00845381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00103142 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

