Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.09. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.