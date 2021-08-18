Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Exelixis posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 56,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,350. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

