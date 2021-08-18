Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $6.56 on Friday, reaching $91.00. 1,331,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,547. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

