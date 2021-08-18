Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $137.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.10 million and the highest is $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $533.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $547.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

