Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $750,729. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIX opened at $30.96 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

