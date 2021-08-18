Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 712,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,256. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.