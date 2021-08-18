Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce $84.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $336.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $340.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $355.41 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $373.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

