Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $3.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI traded down $14.18 on Friday, hitting $430.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 92.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

