Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $506.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

