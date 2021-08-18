Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post earnings per share of $3.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

Shares of TDG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $605.70. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.82. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

