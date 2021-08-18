Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.42. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

