Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

