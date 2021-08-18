Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.13 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

