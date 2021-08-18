Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.13 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.