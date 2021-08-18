Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 274,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

