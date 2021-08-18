Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.90. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.01. FedEx has a 52 week low of $204.18 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

