Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Impinj posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 422.5% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 3,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,908. Impinj has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.