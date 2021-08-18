Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.61 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $279.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.96 million to $287.00 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 5,898,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,169. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

