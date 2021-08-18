Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $90.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

