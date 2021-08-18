Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MMLP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 723,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.