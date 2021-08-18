Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 723,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

