Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $292.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $286.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. 3,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

