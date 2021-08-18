Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

TTGT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,284. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,734. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

