Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.04). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,961 shares of company stock worth $63,659,714. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.87. 42,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.43.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

