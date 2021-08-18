Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Price Target at €100.07

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

ETR GXI traded up €0.50 ($0.59) on Friday, hitting €88.20 ($103.76). 81,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.69. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

