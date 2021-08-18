Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target at $12.03

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

