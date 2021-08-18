Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $32.50

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,061. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

