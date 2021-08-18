Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $93.38

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 96,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,284. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,734. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.