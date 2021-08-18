Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $61.57

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Trinseo stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

