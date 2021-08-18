Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,985. The stock has a market cap of $924.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
