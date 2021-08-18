Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,985. The stock has a market cap of $924.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

