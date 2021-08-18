Analyzing Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cairn Energy and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cairn Energy and Auto Trader Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $394.70 million 3.23 -$393.80 million ($0.40) -12.75 Auto Trader Group $343.81 million 24.28 $167.20 million $0.04 54.25

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cairn Energy. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Trader Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cairn Energy and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40 Auto Trader Group 1 5 5 0 2.36

Cairn Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential downside of 18.43%. Given Cairn Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cairn Energy is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Cairn Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea. The International segment consists of all other regions where the firm currently holds exploration licenses such as Mexico, Ireland, Western Sahara, and the Mediterranean. The company was founded by William Benjamin Bowring Gammell in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.