Analyzing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42% Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05%

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Duck Creek Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 13.41 -$12.60 million $0.14 171.64 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 26.15 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -382.09

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Duck Creek Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

