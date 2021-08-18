Analyzing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Robinhood Markets and The Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Goldman Sachs Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $55.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $395.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than The Goldman Sachs Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 23.55% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and The Goldman Sachs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 40.68 $7.45 million N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.55 $9.46 billion $34.25 11.82

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

