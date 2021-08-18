ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $357.27 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

