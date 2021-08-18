ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $353.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

