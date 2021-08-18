Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.15

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.