API3 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. API3 has a total market cap of $54.92 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

