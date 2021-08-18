Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243,332 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

