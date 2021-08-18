Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 122,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

