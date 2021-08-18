Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:AIT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,401. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

