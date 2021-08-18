Apron Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

