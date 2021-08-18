APY.Finance (APY) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.72 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $674,691.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

