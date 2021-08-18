Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp’s (NYSE:ANACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition’s (NYSE:ANACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ANACU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday.

