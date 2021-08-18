ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00127298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.15 or 1.00105873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00887127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

