Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

