Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,394 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.