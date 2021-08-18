Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 213.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.8% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

