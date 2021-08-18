Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $255,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1,065.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

