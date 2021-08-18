Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $337,000 Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

