Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

