Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,398 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 102,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48.

